DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DocGo alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.