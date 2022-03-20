DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
DCGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.
Shares of DocGo stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
