Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 8,021 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries accounts for approximately 2.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 35.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.