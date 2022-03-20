Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

