Diligent Investors LLC Sells 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average is $204.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

