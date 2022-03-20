Diligent Investors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

ADBE stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $453.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

