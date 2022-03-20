Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corning by 13.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,366. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.