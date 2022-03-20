Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 2.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 136,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.