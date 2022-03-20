Diligent Investors LLC Has $877,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.