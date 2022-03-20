Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

