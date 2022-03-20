Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,733. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

