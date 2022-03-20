Diligent Investors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

