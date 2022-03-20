Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,128 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.20. 430,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.