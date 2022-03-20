Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,100 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 1,798,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

