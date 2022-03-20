DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -266.50.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

