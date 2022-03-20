DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 7.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

