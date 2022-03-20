Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Target Price to €60.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.