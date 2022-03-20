Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.74 ($70.04).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €48.55 ($53.35) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 72.14.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

