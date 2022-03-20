Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €249.83 ($274.54).
FRA:ALV opened at €211.90 ($232.86) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €205.95.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
