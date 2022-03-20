Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.37 ($9.20) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

