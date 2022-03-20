Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

