Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €18.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

