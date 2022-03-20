Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €20.36 ($22.37) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.99.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

