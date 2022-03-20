Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,114 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

