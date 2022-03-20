Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FLO stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

