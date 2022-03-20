Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.61 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.