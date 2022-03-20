Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN opened at $47.35 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

