Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ONLN opened at $47.35 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.