Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $59,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

