Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

