Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 979 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.