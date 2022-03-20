Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of DXLG stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.