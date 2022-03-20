Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

