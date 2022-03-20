Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

