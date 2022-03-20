Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.20.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

