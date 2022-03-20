Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

