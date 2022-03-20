Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
