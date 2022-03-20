DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

DBVT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

