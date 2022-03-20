DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.
DBVT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.