Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

