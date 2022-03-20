Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.