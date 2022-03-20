Cyclub Market Capitalization Reaches $25.75 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $25.75 million and $5.07 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

