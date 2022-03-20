CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

