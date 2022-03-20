CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.06894678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.11 or 0.99969358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040905 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 764,287,168 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

