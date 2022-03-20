Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 10.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 5,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,441,936 shares of company stock worth $23,967,403.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
