Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 10.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 5,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,441,936 shares of company stock worth $23,967,403.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

