Credits (CS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,272.00

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Credits has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $45,272.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

