Credit Suisse Group Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

