Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.17 ($78.21).

Shares of HEI opened at €57.36 ($63.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a one year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.33 and its 200-day moving average is €63.28.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

