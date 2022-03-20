CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $76.80 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

