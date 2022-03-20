CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

