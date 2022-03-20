Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 12,643,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

