Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 13,005 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $816.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.