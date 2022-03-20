Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 13,005 shares trading hands.
Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $816.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.