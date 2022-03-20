Contrasting Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,656.87 -$68.28 million N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 12.60 -$90.87 million ($1.84) -3.57

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.18%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.98%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics N/A -35.19% -31.76%

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Jounce Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

